Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

