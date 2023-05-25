Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.59. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

