O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 128,247 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,247 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after buying an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TC Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after buying an additional 5,653,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

