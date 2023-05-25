HRT Financial LP Invests $3.72 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $619,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

