First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,288,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 245,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

