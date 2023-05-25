Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.38

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 1612617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEP. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 13.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.42%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

