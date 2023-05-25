Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.