MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,127,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,702,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $241.09 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in MultiPlan by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,618 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

