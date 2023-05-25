Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 399 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ETR opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

