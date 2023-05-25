SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

