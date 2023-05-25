Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.91 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 713,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 87,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

