KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $102.54 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
