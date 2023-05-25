Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Williams-Sonoma worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

