Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $102.54 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

