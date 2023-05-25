Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.54 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

