Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $787.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.