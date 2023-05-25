Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $787.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

