e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $110.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

ELF opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

