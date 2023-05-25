Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr $2.15-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average is $199.63. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

