Aviva PLC Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $47,560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

