Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $334,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 2.0 %

PLD stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

