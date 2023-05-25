Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 845 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Flex by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Flex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

