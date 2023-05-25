Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.26% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $220.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

