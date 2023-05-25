Argent Trust Co Has $243,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

