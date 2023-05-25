Aviva PLC Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $194.07 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

