Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

