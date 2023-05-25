Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,376,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

