Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

