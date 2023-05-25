Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 417,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 627,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

