Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

