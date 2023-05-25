Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $428.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

