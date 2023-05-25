Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 110,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,958,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 421,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,159 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

