Argent Trust Co Has $435,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $717.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

