Argent Trust Co Buys 4,809 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 33.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

