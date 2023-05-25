Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.33, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.