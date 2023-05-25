Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

