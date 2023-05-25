Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $391,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.