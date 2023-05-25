Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $302.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

