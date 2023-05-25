Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.