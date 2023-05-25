EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

