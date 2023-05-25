Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 254 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.