IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

