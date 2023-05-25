Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $419,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.