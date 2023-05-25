Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,656,711 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,516,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,656,711 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knowles worth $123,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 336.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Knowles stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.