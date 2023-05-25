Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of Airbnb worth $151,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,821,465 shares of company stock valued at $215,514,588. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.