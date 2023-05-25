CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $737.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $787.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

