Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

