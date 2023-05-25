Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.