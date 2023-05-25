Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 434 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

