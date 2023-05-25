CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 615,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

