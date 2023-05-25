34,999 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WLK opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.